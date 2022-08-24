Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.08.2022 22:05:00

Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:15am PT

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:30am PT

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 8:30am PT

Autonomous Research Future of Commerce Symposium
Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 8:45am PT

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com/. Please note presentation times are subject to change.

About Bill.com

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses. The company’s mission is to make it simple to connect and do business. Additional solutions include all-in-one expense management platform Divvy and mobile invoicing product Invoice2go. Hundreds of thousands of SMBs worldwide use Bill.com’s solutions to manage end-to-end financial workflows, process payments, and create connections to suppliers and clients, helping to manage cash inflows and outflows. Bill.com partners with leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.

