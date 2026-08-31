BILL Holdings Aktie

BILL Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.08.2026 15:59:01

Bill.com's $1 Billion Buyback Is a Big Vote of Confidence

When a small business needs to pay its electricity bill or collect payment from a stubborn client, it often encounters the same problem: a tangled mess of manual spreadsheets and paper checks. Bill.com Holdings(NYSE:BILL) replaces that friction with a cloud-based platform that automates accounts payable and receivable for small and mid-sized businesses. The stock, which trades at $47.82 as of Aug. 21, 2026, has seen a 13% gain over the past year as the company shifts from rapid expansion to profitable, sustainable operations.Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Bill.com Holdings an overall Superscore of 77 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39). A 77 places it in the Top ~14% of every company we score, ahead of roughly 86 out of every 100 companies in our database. This score is a data-driven input, and this report balances the company's recent operational wins against the risks that keep the score from moving higher, allowing you to form your own conviction.This stock warrants a closer look if...Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs 42,10 -2,55% BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Confidence Inc. Registered Shs 1 537,00 0,59% Confidence Inc. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:21 August 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
18:47 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
30.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 35
29.08.26 KW 35: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen im Fokus: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- DAX zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag leicht nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen