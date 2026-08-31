BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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31.08.2026 15:59:01
Bill.com's $1 Billion Buyback Is a Big Vote of Confidence
When a small business needs to pay its electricity bill or collect payment from a stubborn client, it often encounters the same problem: a tangled mess of manual spreadsheets and paper checks. Bill.com Holdings(NYSE:BILL) replaces that friction with a cloud-based platform that automates accounts payable and receivable for small and mid-sized businesses. The stock, which trades at $47.82 as of Aug. 21, 2026, has seen a 13% gain over the past year as the company shifts from rapid expansion to profitable, sustainable operations.Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Bill.com Holdings an overall Superscore of 77 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39). A 77 places it in the Top ~14% of every company we score, ahead of roughly 86 out of every 100 companies in our database. This score is a data-driven input, and this report balances the company's recent operational wins against the risks that keep the score from moving higher, allowing you to form your own conviction.This stock warrants a closer look if...Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|42,10
|-2,55%
|Confidence Inc. Registered Shs
|1 537,00
|0,59%
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