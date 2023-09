Bill Gates, Jensen Huang, and More Met to Discuss the Future of AI. Elon Musk Says It Was "Important for the Future of Civilization."

On Wednesday, technology leaders including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang met with senators to discuss the future of AI . While corporate executives frequently make treks to Washington, D.C., to meet with lawmakers, this wasn't an ordinary meeting. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk even told reporters that it "may go down in history as being very important for the future of civilization." Image source: Getty Images.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) hosted the Senate's first AI Insight Forum. The purpose of the event was to educate senators on the issues surrounding AI . Schumer revealed that more than 60 senators attended, with Democratic and Republican senators helping to organize the meeting.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel