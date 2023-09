Bill Gates Bets Nearly $100 Million on Beleaguered Bud Light Maker Anheuser-Busch InBev. Here's Why It Could Pay Off.

Bill Gates said in 2018 that he wasn't "a big beer drinker." However, he appears to now qualify as a big beer investor. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust manages the huge endowment that the multibillionaire made to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The trust revealed in a recent regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it invested heavily in beleaguered Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD). Here's why that big bet could pay off.At some point in the second quarter, the Gates Foundation Trust scooped up more than 1.7 million shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev. At the end of Q2, that stake was worth nearly $96.6 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel