Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
25.09.2026 23:24:26
Bill Gates Calls For Federal Regulation Of Artificial Intelligence Development
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates has called for federal legislation to regulate the development of artificial intelligence, arguing that self-regulation by AI companies is not sufficient to ensure adequate safeguards and monitoring.
Gates said lawmakers and regulators should be involved in establishing requirements for AI safety, while acknowledging that regulation would add some costs and oversight for the industry. His comments come as executives at major AI companies debate how quickly advanced systems should be developed.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for greater coordination and a slower pace of frontier AI development, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has backed international standards for assessing AI capabilities, risks and safeguards. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has taken a different position, saying individual AI labs should address safety issues internally.
The debate has also expanded to the state level, with governors in California, Maryland and New York pursuing measures related to AI safety and regulation.
Microsoft President Brad Smith has separately argued that AI companies should prioritise public safety rather than waiting for federal legislation.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
25.09.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Optimismus in New York: So steht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Künstliche Intelligenz: Bill Gates warnt vor einer Milliarde Todesfällen durch KI (Spiegel Online)
|
25.09.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Freitagmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Bill Gates warns AI could cause ‘a billion deaths’ (Financial Times)
|
25.09.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen zum Start des Freitagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|25.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.09.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.09.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.09.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|453,50
|3,68%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.