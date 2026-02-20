Microsoft Aktie

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

20.02.2026 10:30:00

Bill Gates Has Nearly 30% of His $36.6 Billion Portfolio Invested in One of Warren Buffett's Favorite Stocks

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust -- the investment vehicle that funds the foundation's charitable work around the globe -- holds a portfolio valued at roughly $36.6 billion today. Nearly 30% of the entire trust -- just shy of $11 billion -- is invested in a single stock, one that also happens to be a favorite of one of history's most celebrated investors, Warren Buffett. That's not a coincidence. Gates and Buffett have been close friends for more than three decades, and Buffett has served as both a sounding board and something of an investing mentor to the tech billionaire. Buffett even pledged the bulk of his fortune to the Gates Foundation starting in 2006, one of the largest philanthropic commitments in history.So which stock commands that kind of outsized conviction from both of these billionaire investors?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
