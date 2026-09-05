BILL Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

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06.09.2026 01:30:00

Bill Gates Says He Still Won't Invest in Crypto, Calls It a "Pure Mania-Driven Asset." Here's Why He's Right.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was recently asked where he would put money if he wanted to diversify away from the U.S. dollar. His choices included gold, the euro, Chinese yuan, and cryptocurrency. Gates said he still wouldn't choose crypto as an investment, calling it a "pure mania-driven asset." If he wanted to diversify away from the U.S. dollar, he'd rather own a globally diversified basket of stocks. He makes sense.It's not because Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is worthless. Bitcoin has clearly proven that people are willing to assign enormous value to a decentralized digital asset. And anyone who listened to Gates' warnings years ago and avoided Bitcoin missed some spectacular gains. But price appreciation doesn't necessarily make something a great long-term investment.When you buy shares of a company, you're buying a piece of a business that can generate revenue, earnings, and cash flow. Apple sells iPhones. ExxonMobil produces oil. Caterpillar sells heavy equipment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs 42,30 -2,98% BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 26 980,00 2,35% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 430,60 -1,86% Microsoft Corp.

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