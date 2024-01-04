|
04.01.2024 13:00:00
Bill Holdings Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
The New Year is upon us, but investors won't have too much new information until public companies release their next round of earnings. For most companies, it's the fourth quarter, which is the holiday season. That's the best for retail, which trickles down to higher seasonal sales for all kinds of industries.This year, businesses are still feeling the impact of inflation, but many are seeing signs that it's beginning to moderate. Bill Holdings (NYSE: BILL) is a business-to-business company whose clients have been pulling back as they reduce their budgets, but it's still demonstrating strong momentum. However, it's not profitable, and its stock is fairly expensive. Let's dive in and see what to make of it.Bill has been reporting strong growth since it went public. Sales growth remained high until very recently, and even in the most recent quarter, the 2024 fiscal first quarter (ended Sep. 30), it was up 33%, which marked a slowdown.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
