Bill Poulos, of Citizens For Northville, Thanks The 'Ville for Coverage of Recent Town Hall Meeting

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Poulos, Member of Citizens For Northville, LLC., thanked The 'Ville for their recent article covering the October 24th town hall meeting and Q&A organized by the Citizens group. The article, "Citizens group wants more influence over city government," written by Maria Taylor, appeared in the November edition of the magazine. Poulos said, "I want to extend my gratitude to The Ville for their skilled coverage of this important meeting. Publications like The 'Ville are truly vital for keeping the public informed and maintaining the health of our community." The meeting, held at the Marquis Theater, in part addressed local concerns about redevelopment plans for the Downs. However, the larger issue for Citizens for Northville was how to open more effective channels of communication between local government and citizens. As the article noted, "…Poulos was quick to stress that the group's focus isn't solely the Downs. It's about changing the way that Northville residents and the city interact." As Poulos said of The 'Ville's coverage of the meeting, "This is the story of making it easier for people to participate in small town democracy." As the city prepares to revise planning for the Down redevelopment, the article noted that "Poulos wants to get more folks involved in the planning process this time."

In order to promote more open communication between residents and city hall, at the meeting Citizens For Northville offered several recommendations for City Hall. Among the recommendations were summaries of progress on all pending redevelopments, a public engagement strategy, and public reports on structural and environmental effects of redevelopment projects. As the The Ville noted, in response to the group's suggestions mayor pro tem Nancy Darga said that she was "completely open."

The 'Ville is a locally-owned magazine that features news and lifestyle reporting on Northville. It has served Northville since 2018.

Citizens for Northville is a community advocacy group established in July of 2019 in response to the proposed Downs redevelopment project. The group advocates for improved communication between citizens and local government and encourages citizens to have a greater say in the future of Northville. More information about the group can be found at http://citizensfornorthville.org.

Bill Poulos is an author, investor, editor, and the co-founder of Profits Run, Inc. He also co-organizes the Profits Run Starfish Award. The award honors individuals who make a difference in their community—and in the world. Prior to co-founding Profits Run, he spent more than three decades as an automotive executive at General Motors. Poulos holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from General Motors Institute, and an MBA from the University of Michigan'sRoss School of Business.

