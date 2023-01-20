Bill Pulte Responds to PulteGroup's acknowledging and apologizing for Executive Wrongdoing in Ongoing Social Media Scandal

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bill Pulte Foundation, founded by The Founding Family of Fortune 500 PulteGroup Inc., today issued the following statement following PulteGroup's press release on the Company's confirmation of violations of the Company's Code of Ethical Business Conduct by a senior executive:

"39 days ago, Bill Pulte of the Pulte Family confidentially alerted PulteGroup's Board of Directors, in an effort to avoid public embarrassment that might harm shareholders, that a senior member of their Management team was running a vicious harassment campaign against the Pulte Family. Today, the Pulte Family received its first apology from PulteGroup Board Chairman Thomas Folliard, who is also the well-qualified Chairman of the Board of the publicly traded used car company, CarMAX.

Bill Pulte welcomes this first step in relief.

Following these preliminary actions, parties need to agree to a subpoena of the executive, and anyone else on the Management team, who deactivated accounts after there were confidential communications between member(s) the Pulte Family and the Board of Directors.

Additionally, following this internal probe which targeted Pulte Homes employees, all parties and shareholders need an independent firm to conduct a legally-defined "independent investigation" which includes questioning Management and the executive who sought to scrub their personal account after coming into possession of confidential information. King & Spalding LLP, whom has vested interests in maintain significant billable hours directed by CEO Ryan Marshall, General Counsel Todd Sheldon, and their Management team which was responsible for this oversight, precludes them from conducting a truly independent investigation shareholders deserve."

