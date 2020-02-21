Bill Stemberger and Scott Cummins Receive Statewide Honor

NEWNAN, Ga., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Stemberger and Scott Cummins were recently honored by Super Lawyers Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication, for the seventh straight year. Recognition by Super Lawyers is reserved for the top 5% of attorneys in the state based on upon a patented selection process which includes the voting of other attorneys as well as independent research conducted by the Thomson Reuters' editorial team.

Both Stemberger and Cummins have practiced law for more than thirty years, most of which have been spent in Coweta County, Georgia. They attribute their success inside and outside the courtroom to extensive experience and a strong commitment to understanding and achieving their clients' goals. "While many clients come to us with the same overall concerns and objectives, each one also has very specific things they want to accomplish via the legal process," said Cummins. "Our job is to help them produce a positive result and we bring a passion to doing so each and every day."

Stemberger agrees with his partner's assessment and believes it's the shared commitment to clients that has also made their partnership a success since 2001. "I think what helps Scott and I do well for our clients is that we both refuse to be outworked by the other side," said Stemberger. "Our philosophy is that we are going to do whatever is necessary within the law to produce a fair and just result for those who trust us with their legal representation."

Stemberger and Cummins are no strangers to recognition for excellence in the practice of law. Both are AV Rated by Martindale-Hubbell, hold 10.0 ratings from Avvo, and have been included in Georgia Trend magazine's annual list of Legal Elite lawyers.

About Stemberger & Cummins, P.C.: The lawyers and support staff at S & C bring decades of experience to each client's case. The firm represents individuals and families in car, truck, and motorcycle accident cases, as well as those facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Based in Newnan, Georgia, their private and comfortable law office is convenient for clients with legal matters in Atlanta, as well as cities southwest of the metro area, such as LaGrange, Palmetto, Peachtree City, and Carrollton.



SOURCE Stemberger & Cummins, P.C.