BILL Stock Down 24%, Core Revenue Up 17%: Why a 14% Portfolio Bet Signals Conviction
Barington Companies Management significantly increased its holding in BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL), adding 325,000 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $16.70 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 12, 2026, SEC filing.According to an SEC filing dated February 12, 2026, Barington Companies Management purchased 325,000 shares of BILL Holdings during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $16.70 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. As a result, the fund's quarter-end BILL position increased in value by $17.83 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and price changes.Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based financial operations software, focused on automating and simplifying back-office processes for small and midsize enterprises. Leveraging a SaaS platform, the company enables clients to efficiently manage payments, cash flow, and expense reporting. Its SaaS solutions and presence across accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies support the digital transformation of business financial management.
