BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
28.12.2025 22:40:34
BILL Stock Down 38% This Past Year but One Investor Just Stepped In With a $4 Million Position
New York City-based Totem Point Management established a new position in BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL), acquiring 71,225 shares valued at approximately $3.77 million, according to a November 14 SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, Totem Point Management initiated a new position in BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter. The firm reported ownership of 71,225 shares, with the position valued at $3.77 million as of September 30. This marks the fund's first reported stake in the company.The new BILL position represents 3.36% of Totem Point's total reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of September 30.
