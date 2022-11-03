Billie Eilish, Will Ferrell, Tom Holland, Joe Jonas, John Legend, Chris Pratt, Olivia Rodrigo, Venus Williams, and more, join Jill and Eddie Vedder for the third annual Venture into Cures benefit ...

Airing November 20th, the third-annual Venture into Cures virtual benefit will bring together memorable moments with renowned actors and comedians, musical performances, and resilient stories of families with Epidermolysis Bullosa .

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EB Research Partnership (EBRP) announces the initial celebrity lineup for the third annual Venture Into Cures , an inspiring, virtual fundraising and awareness event airing November 20, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT. EBRP co-founders Jill and Eddie Vedder, and their daughters Olivia and Harper Vedder, will be joined by a lineup of celebrity friends, including Billie Eilish, Will Ferrell, Tom Holland, Joe Jonas, John Legend, Chris Pratt, Olivia Rodrigo, Venus Williams, and more, to help raise awareness and funds towards finding a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). The one-hour show brings together world-renowned speakers and inspiring performers and features moving stories about individuals and families living with EB.

Co-Founded by Jill and Eddie Vedder, along with a community of parents, as the largest global organization supporting EB research, EBRP has funded more than 100 projects through their innovative model, directly impacting the clinical landscape. Through EBRP's work, clinical trials for EB have increased by nearly 20 times, including four Phase III clinical trials, the final phase before the FDA considers approval for a new therapy.

The initial list of Venture Into Cures' appearances and performances includes:

Appearances: Jonathan Brown, Dana Carvey, Billie Eilish, Will Ferrell, Jack Harlow, Tom Holland, Joe Jonas, Kermit the Frog, Chris Pratt, Olivia Rodrigo, Molly Shannon, Hannah Simone, David Spade, The Vedder Family, Venus Willams, and more.

Performances: Broken Social Scene, John Legend, Joy Oladokun, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and more.

"We are making life-changing strides for EB," says Michael Hund, CEO of EBRP. "As we approach our third annual Venture Into Cures, we hope this year's show motivates viewers to be involved in the fight towards a cure for not only EB but the 7,000 rare diseases affecting 10 percent of the global population."

EB is a life-threatening genetic disorder that affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called "Butterfly Children" because their skin is as fragile as a butterfly's wings, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB; however, EBRP's innovative Venture Philanthropy model is helping to fast-track not only a cure for EB but therapies that could affect thousands of other rare diseases.

Produced by EBRP and Door Knocker Media, with artist booking by one twenty eight, over the past two years the virtual fundraiser has raised more than $4.6 million. Venture Into Cures will stream globally for free via an exclusive virtual event experience through 2022.ventureintocures.org . A full list of other streaming sites can be found below.

Venture Into Cures live streaming channels include:

About EB Research Partnership

Founded in 2010 by a dedicated group of parents and Jill and Eddie Vedder, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) is the largest global nonprofit dedicated to funding research aimed at treating and ultimately curing Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a group of devastating and life-threatening skin disorders that affect children from birth.

Working around the clock with offices in the US and Australia, EBRP utilizes an innovative venture philanthropy business model. When making a grant to a research project, they retain the added upside of generating a recurring revenue stream if the therapy or product is commercially successful, then use the return on investment to fund additional EB research until a cure is found.

To learn more, visit www.ebresearch.org

