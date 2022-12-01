Billie Eilish, Will Ferrell, Tom Holland, John Legend, Chris Pratt, Keanu Reeves, Olivia Rodrigo, Emma Watson, and more, help lead year 3 of Venture Into Cures which in total has raised over $6 mi...

Venture Into Cures, a virtual benefit show, brought together world-renowned actors and musicians to raise awareness and funds for EB Research Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On November 20, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) presented the third annual Venture Into Cures, an inspiring virtual event featuring moving stories about individuals and families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). Co-founders Eddie and Jill Vedder, along with their daughters Olivia and Harper Vedder, were joined by a lineup of celebrity friends and guests to raise over $1.3 million for EBRP, bringing the 3 year total raised via Venture Into Cures to more than $6 million, moving the organization closer to finding a cure for EB and leading the way for other rare diseases.

More than 75,000 people tuned in from over 70 countries to watch the special that included appearances and performances by Jonathan Brown, Dana Carvey, Billie Eilish, Will Ferrell, FINNEAS, Jack Harlow, Tom Holland, Joe Jonas, Kermit the Frog, John Legend, Macklemore, Lamorne Morris, Joy Oladokun, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chris Pratt, Keanu Reeves, Olivia Rodrigo, Broken Social Scene, Molly Shannon, Hannah Simone, David Spade, Lauren Spencer-Smith, The Vedder Family, Emma Watson, Venus Willams, and more.

The one-hour virtual show was produced by EBRP and Door Knocker Media, with artist booking by one twenty eight. Watch the replay stream of Venture Into Cures at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DPxsVlofwA

"With our third annual Venture Into Cures event wrapped, we cannot begin to express our gratitude for those involved in this incredible show," said Jill Vedder, EBRP co-founder. "From the exceptional talent who offered their time and voice, through to the generous donors that continue to show up for the EB community, we are immensely grateful as we move closer to finding a cure for EB."

"Through the ongoing support of the Venture Into Cures' audience, donors and the patient and medical communities, we will continue to fund the most innovative and impactful global research. Over the last ten years, EBRP has made incredible strides in research and clinical trials. From the resiliency of the families and the commitment of scientists, together our ambitious goal is to cure EB in this decade," added Eddie Vedder, musician and EBRP co-founder.

Produced by EBRP and Door Knocker Media, with artist booking by one twenty eight, highlights from the show include:

Actor Emma Watson introducing the story of fearless 6-year-old Elodie Kubik, the inspiration behind the annual fundraiser, Plunge for Elodie, in conversation with Kermit the Frog.

Singer/songwriter John Legend, performing an exclusive presentation of his song, "Never Break", in honor of the brave young people and families living with EB.

An inspiring and educational conversation between Dr. Jean Y. Tang, and Dr. Anthony Oro, two brilliant scientists leading the charge to discover innovative EB therapies , introduced by athlete and entrepreneur, Venus Williams.

Actor Chris Pratt introduces seven year old EB warrior Solomon Bonner, and shares his story through a mutual love of dinosaurs.

Singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo lends her voice to EBRP, through an inspiring video montage.

Actor Keanu Reeves highlighted the story of Deana Molinaro, a young artist that uses the power of art to heal and inspire others with EB.

EB is a life-threatening genetic disorder that affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called "Butterfly Children" because their skin is as fragile as a butterfly's wings, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB; however, EBRP's innovative Venture Philanthropy model is helping to fast-track not only a cure for EB but therapies that could affect thousands of other rare diseases.

Co-Founded by a dedicated group of parents, along with Jill and Eddie Vedder, as the largest global organization supporting EB research, EBRP has funded more than 120 projects through their innovative model, directly impacting the clinical landscape. Through EBRP's work, clinical trials for EB have increased by nearly 20 times, from 2 to nearly 40, including four Phase III clinical trials, the final phase before the FDA considers approval for a new therapy.

Learn more about the life-changing work of EBRP at www.ebresearch.org.

About EB Research Partnership

Founded in 2010 by a dedicated group of parents and Jill and Eddie Vedder, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) is the largest global nonprofit dedicated to funding research aimed at treating and ultimately curing Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a group of devastating and life-threatening skin disorders that affect children from birth.

Working around the clock with offices in the US and Australia, EBRP utilizes an innovative venture philanthropy business model. When making a grant to a research project, they retain the added upside of generating a recurring revenue stream if the therapy or product is commercially successful, then use the return on investment to fund additional EB research until a cure is found.

To learn more, visit www.ebresearch.org .

About Door Knocker Media

Door Knocker Media, is a leading Toronto-based production house, that creates online, mobile, and live presentation content for brands, agencies, and non-profits. With their finger on the pulse of the latest production and post-production trends and technologies, Door Knocker achieves unparalleled storytelling and results-driven content. doorknockermedia.com

About one twenty eight

one twenty eight is an impact agency that disrupts how change happens. By partnering differently, the strategic integrated agency offers a fusion to talent booking, cause marketing, and CSR support, with the goal of maximizing social and community impact. Rooted in building authentic relationships, one twenty eight has partnered brands and organizations with talent like Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Idris Elba, Jonas Brothers, Lilly Singh, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Will Ferrell, and more. Learn more about how to make an impact, at onetwentyeight.org .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/billie-eilish-will-ferrell-tom-holland-john-legend-chris-pratt-keanu-reeves-olivia-rodrigo-emma-watson-and-more-help-lead-year-3-of-venture-into-cures-which-in-total-has-raised-over-6-million-for-eb-research-partnership-301691054.html

SOURCE EB Research Partnership