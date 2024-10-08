Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
08.10.2024 02:10:00

Billion-Dollar News for Eli Lilly Stock Investors

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock has climbed in the double digits over the past year thanks to its leading position in one of the highest-growth pharmaceutical markets around: weight loss drugs. Lilly sells tirzepatide, commercialized as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and as Zepbound for weight control. Doctors have prescribed both for the weight loss indication though, and demand has been so high that it's surpassed supply -- and the same has been the case for rival Novo Nordisk, which sells similar compound semaglutide, commercially known as Ozempic and Wegovy.And this lack of sufficient supply actually has represented a significant problem for both companies. The obvious reason is: A company can't fully benefit from the revenue opportunity if it isn't able to produce enough product. Even worse, though, in the pharma business, when a company's drug ends up on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) shortage list, compounding pharmacies are authorized to produce copies of the drug and sell it -- and often these copies are cheaper. This is what's been happening in the case of the Lilly and Novo Nordisk drugs.In recent days, though, Lilly and the company's shareholders got what may be billion-dollar news -- and it could fuel gains in this already high-momentum stock. Let's find out more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

13.02.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eli Lilly 839,00 0,68%

