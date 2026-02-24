Time Aktie
Billionaire Activist Investors Just Started to Rattle the Cages of These Two Stocks. Is It Time to Buy?
The travel industry was recently the target of two activist investors. Activist investors typically look to help turn around struggling businesses where they think there have been missteps and where problems can be fixed. As such, investing alongside these investors can also be rewarding. Let's look at two travel stocks that have drawn the attention of activist investors.Famed activist investor Paul Singer of Elliott Management recently took a 10% stake in Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) and sent a letter to the cruise operator's board. Singer called out the company's poor execution and cost controls while saying that the company had one of the best valuation-recreation opportunities he sees in the markets today. Elliott is requesting a new board with more travel experience and wants to install a stronger CEO and executive team. The company just appointed a new CEO this month, who previously was the CEO of Subway Restaurants. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
