BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
27.02.2026 09:15:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Could Be the Next Warren Buffett: 55% of His Portfolio Is Invested in 4 AI Stocks
Billionaire Bill Ackman hopes to re-create Warren Buffett's success by turning Howard Hughes Holdings into a "modern-day version of Berkshire Hathaway." His vision started to take shape in December when Howard Hughes announced plans to acquire specialty insurance and reinsurance company Vantage Group.Ackman plans to create an insurance-focused investment company, as Buffett did with Berkshire. Whether he achieves that goal remains to be seen, but his hedge fund has an encouraging track record. It beat the S&P 500 by 40 percentage points over the past decade.Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, has 55% of its assets invested in four artificial intelligence stocks:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
