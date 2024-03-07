|
07.03.2024 14:30:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has $10.4 Billion Invested in Just 7 Stocks
Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has had a long track record of success with a very concentrated investment portfolio. And right now he only holds seven companies in the $10 billion portfolio. Travis Hoium covers the stocks, recent moves, and what Ackman seems to be seeing in the market in the video below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 5, 2024. The video was published on March 6, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
