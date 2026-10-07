Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
|
07.10.2026 16:00:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 11% of His Hedge Fund in Visa and Mastercard. 3 Reasons Why the Famed Investor Is Bullish on These S&P 500 Stocks
During the second quarter, Pershing Square Capital Management, the hedge fund firm founded by Bill Ackman, initiated positions in Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). While their share prices have appreciated in recent months, these businesses traded at attractive valuations at purchase.
Here are three reasons the billionaire investor is bullish on these two S&P 500 stocks.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.
|
07.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Montagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones verliert (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Visa-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Visa-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones steigt zum Start (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Visa Inc.
|03.08.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Visa Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Visa Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Visa Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|39,00
|-0,51%
|Bullish
|31,82
|-4,67%
|MasterCard Inc.
|500,20
|-1,65%
|Visa Inc.
|329,50
|-0,81%