Visa Aktie

Visa für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394

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07.10.2026 16:00:00

Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 11% of His Hedge Fund in Visa and Mastercard. 3 Reasons Why the Famed Investor Is Bullish on These S&P 500 Stocks

During the second quarter, Pershing Square Capital Management, the hedge fund firm founded by Bill Ackman, initiated positions in Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). While their share prices have appreciated in recent months, these businesses traded at attractive valuations at purchase.

Here are three reasons the billionaire investor is bullish on these two S&P 500 stocks.

Image source: Getty Images.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs 39,00 -0,51% BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Bullish 31,82 -4,67% Bullish
MasterCard Inc. 500,20 -1,65% MasterCard Inc.
Visa Inc. 329,50 -0,81% Visa Inc.

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