Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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07.08.2026 16:48:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 15% of Pershing Square's Portfolio in a $2.4 Billion Microsoft Stake. Is It Still a Buy After the Rally?
When Bill Ackman has roughly 15% of Pershing Square's portfolio in a $2.4 billion Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stake, the obvious question for investors is whether there's still room to buy after the stock has already bounced.To me, the answer depends less on his conviction and more on whether you share his specific thesis about how Microsoft's AI strategy and capital spending will play out over the next decade. Bill Ackman, chief executive of Pershing Square Capital Management. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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