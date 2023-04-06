|
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 23% of His Portfolio in This 1 Stock: Should You Buy It Too?
Billionaire William (Bill) Ackman is a successful fund manager and a celebrity on Wall Street. He's famous for operating his hedge fund Pershing Square Holdings, which holds a whopping $10 billion in net assets.Such a large portfolio hasn't prevented Ackman from placing large bets on his high-conviction ideas. For example, home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) is 23% of his publicly reported portfolio, worth approximately $2 billion.So what does Ackman see in Lowe's? Here are three areas where the company shines and why the stock's still worth considering for your portfolio today.Continue reading
