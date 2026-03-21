BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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21.03.2026 09:48:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 25% of His Hedge Fund in 2 Brilliant AI Stocks (Hint: Not Nvidia)
Billionaire Bill Ackman is the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, one of the 20 most profitable hedge funds in history as measured by net gains, according to LCH Investments. That makes him an excellent source of inspiration.As of December, Pershing Square had 25% of its portfolio invested in two artificial intelligence (AI) stocks: 14% in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and 11% in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). That screams high conviction.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
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20.03.26
|A bet on Bill Ackman’s new listing is complex (Financial Times)
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20.03.26
|A bet on Bill Ackman’s new listing is complex (Financial Times)
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10.03.26