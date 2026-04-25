BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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25.04.2026 18:45:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 38% of His Hedge Fund's $15 Billion Stock Portfolio Invested in 3 Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Bill Ackman is the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management. The billionaire hedge fund manager built his reputation through a series of bold, activist campaigns -- making him one of the most distinctive figures in modern investing.Ackman's investing style hinges on concentrated, long-term bets -- often focusing his portfolio among a small number of mispriced companies rather than taking a broad, diversified approach. At heart, Ackman is a value investor -- seeking businesses with durable competitive moats, steady cash flow, and the potential for significant earnings expansion.This philosophy is on full display when it comes to Ackman's top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Currently, roughly 38% of Pershing Square's capital is held across just three names: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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