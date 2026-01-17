BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
17.01.2026 13:15:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 39.5% of His Portfolio Invested in These 3 Unstoppable Stocks
Investing in stocks is a great way to accumulate wealth over long periods, but with thousands of companies to choose from, it's not always easy to decide which ones to pick. One way to gain inspiration is to observe what successful investors are doing.Consider Bill Ackman, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, a hedge fund. Ackman has a terrific track record, so he must know a thing or two about investing in the stock market.Let's examine three of his funds' largest holdings that make up a combined 39.5% of the portfolio: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER). Should investors follow Ackman's lead and invest in these stocks?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!