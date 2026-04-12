BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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12.04.2026 02:30:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 39% of His Hedge Fund's $17.7 Billion Stock Portfolio Invested in 3 Stellar Companies
Bill Ackman has been making a lot of moves recently. Last month, his hedge fund filed IPO paperwork for a dual offering, establishing a new closed-end Pershing Square fund while bringing his hedge fund management company to the public market. This month, he offered a takeover bid for Universal Music Group with plans to re-list it on a U.S. exchange. (Pershing Square already owns a sizable stake in Universal.)But investors don't have to invest directly with Ackman to take advantage of his best ideas. The value investor manages a portfolio with just 13 stock positions, and he generally holds positions for a long time. Investors can use public disclosures to learn about and capitalize on his best ideas. His portfolio is particularly concentrated among just a few names, with 39% of Pershing Square's $17.7 billion portfolio held in the stocks of three stellar companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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