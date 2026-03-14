BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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15.03.2026 00:15:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 48% of His Hedge Fund's $14 Billion Stock Portfolio Invested in 3 Outstanding Companies
You may soon be able to invest in Bill Ackman's hedge fund. The billionaire filed to make Pershing Square shares publicly traded in a dual initial public offering (IPO) of the hedge fund and a new closed-end fund. You could get a small stake in the hedge fund management company if you commit to buying a share of the new closed-end fund. The incentive is designed to offset the likely drop in the fund's share price once it starts trading. Most closed-end funds trade at a discount to their net asset value.But you don't have to wait for Ackman's IPO to follow the billionaire's investments. His strategy involves buying and holding a concentrated portfolio of undervalued companies for relatively long periods. So investors can use recent filings to reasonably guess what Ackman's currently holding in Pershing Square's portfolio.Based on the company's most recent disclosures, including its annual report from last month, about 48% Ackman's managed stock portfolio is invested in just three outstanding companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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