BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
19.01.2026 21:08:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 56% of His Hedge Fund's $16.5 Billion Portfolio Invested in 3 Outstanding Stocks
Even the best investors in the world draw ideas from what other great investors are doing. Warren Buffett once said he used to send a request to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to receive copies of Graham-Newman Corp.'s (run by his mentor Ben Graham) semi-annual reports to see what stocks it owned.One investor worth following is Bill Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital. He's currently attempting to build what he sees as the next Berkshire Hathaway, with the fund buying a controlling stake in Howard Hughes Holdings and planning to turn it into a diversified holding company with an insurance business at the center. (Buffett notably followed the same path, buying a controlling stake of Berkshire through his investment partnership.)But the build-out on Howard Hughes is just starting. Meanwhile, investors can draw inspiration from Pershing Square's public equity portfolio, which is heavily concentrated among just a few names. Luckily, you don't have to send a request to the SEC via snail mail anymore. The information is readily available online. Here are Ackman's top three holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!