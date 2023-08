Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 8 Keys to Successful Investing. Only 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Met All 8 Criteria.

In investing circles, Bill Ackman is a prominent figure. He's the founder of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management. Ackman isn't afraid to take big swings, and investors might be surprised to learn that his highly concentrated portfolio consists of just eight stocks.Ackman is best known as an activist investor and has a number of notable wins to his credit. One of the most high-profile was a $60 million stake in troubled mall operator General Growth Properties, a company on the verge of bankruptcy, which he subsequently turned into $3.5 billion. In 2016, he made a big bet on then-struggling Chipotle Mexican Grill. Since then, shares of the fast-casual restaurateur have more than tripled. Over the years, Ackman has developed a checklist of eight keys to successful investing, which he had engraved on a stone tablet. He uses these principles to vet his investments. With all the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) this year, you might be surprised to find that only one AI stock has made the cut and is part of his portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel