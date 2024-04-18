|
18.04.2024 11:30:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has Almost 20% of his Pershing Square Portfolio Invested in This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock
Bill Ackman doesn't make small bets across dozens of stocks but instead focuses on a small number of players that have what it takes to soar over time. As of the end of 2023, his $10 billion portfolio at Pershing Square Capital Management included just seven positions. That's how the billionaire founder and chief executive officer of this hedge fund has delivered long-term winnings for investors, outpacing the S&P 500 over the past five years.Ackman is applying this same strategy to the high-growth area of artificial intelligence (AI), making one big bet on a potential winner. In fact, this stock is one of his newest positions, with Ackman adding the shares just last year. And it's a considerable bet, making up nearly 20% of the billionaire's entire portfolio.Which AI stock is Ackman going all in on? A player many of us know well thanks to its Google Search platform, one that holds more than 90% of the global market. I'm talking about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), a company with an "unmatched business model," according to Ackman. Let's take a closer look at why Ackman likes this growth stock and if it's an AI stock to buy now...Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
