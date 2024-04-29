|
29.04.2024 07:15:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has Almost 20% of His Pershing Square Portfolio Invested in This "Magnificent Seven" Stock
Warren Buffett has had a profound impact on the investment landscape, due largely to his long-running success. His principles and perspectives have and will continue to shape the industry.Bill Ackman, billionaire hedge fund manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, is one such professional who follows the Oracle of Omaha's philosophies. He adopts a value-focused, concentrated investment strategy, identifying great businesses to own for the long haul.The average investor might want to pay attention to this portfolio manager's moves, thanks to Ackman's impressive track record since Pershing Square's inception in 2004. In fact, there's one company that makes up nearly 19% of the $10 billion in assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
