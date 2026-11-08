Billionaire Bill Ackman Has Been All-In on Uber. Is Now the Time to Buy the Stock?

Billionaire Bill Ackman is one of the world's top investors. He went all in on Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) at the start of 2025, and added to his position in the second quarter of this year to make it his largest position. Despite his endorsement, Uber stock is down around 25% over the past year.

When Ackman disclosed his stake in Uber in February 2025, the company had been under pressure due to fears of what role it would play in a world with autonomous driving. He thought the ride-share company's risk was ultimately limited and that autonomous driving companies were more likely to partner with Uber than disrupt it. Meanwhile, he felt its food delivery business would feel no effect, given that a person would presumably have to pick up orders from restaurants and other places and bring them to people's doors.

Ackman added that Uber was "one of the best-managed and highest quality businesses in the world." Today, investors can buy the stock at a just slightly higher price than Ackman was likely buying shares at nearly two years ago.

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