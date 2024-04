Billionaire Bill Ackman Has His Sights on Only 1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock, and It's Not Nvidia

When you look at the stock portfolios of most billionaire hedge fund managers, you'll find plenty of the Magnificent Seven stocks, as well as exposure to some of the most promising AI stocks. But that isn't the case in Bill Ackman's Pershing Square hedge fund's portfolio. In fact, despite having about $10 billion invested in the stock market, there are only seven different stocks in its latest SEC filings, and only one is a Magnificent Seven tech stock -- Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG)As of the latest information, Pershing Square owns more than 13.7 million shares of Alphabet, with a total market value of $1.93 billion. This accounts for about 19% of Pershing's portfolio and makes it the hedge fund's largest investment.Unlike some of the other investments in Ackman's portfolio, he hasn't held Alphabet shares long, adding shares of both Class A and Class C shares to the portfolio in early 2023. Here's a closer look at Alphabet's business and why Ackman might be such a fan.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel