Billionaire Bill Ackman Has Nearly 20% of His Pershing Square Portfolio Invested in 1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock

Thanks to disclosure requirements by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), individual investors can keep tabs on the trading moves of prominent investors. Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager of Pershing Square Capital, is someone who might be worth following, given his impressive track record since his firm's inception in 2004.As of the end of 2023, Ackman's portfolio had 18.5% of its assets combined in Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Class A and Class C shares. This makes the "Magnificent Seven" stock his largest position.I view this as a huge vote of confidence in the tech titan. The Magnificent Seven are some of the most dominant, innovative, and disruptive companies that we've ever seen, and they have rewarded investors in the last decade. Yet Ackman decided to take a sizable stake in the digital ad juggernaut.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel