BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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24.04.2026 11:45:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has Over Half His Portfolio in Just 4 Stocks. Should You Copy Him?
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman isn't a household name like Warren Buffett, but he's done very well for himself through his Pershing Square Capital Management Fund. Thanks to savvy investments in large-cap companies, his net worth more than doubled in 2024, from $4.3 billion to an estimated $9.2 billion.Unlike Buffett, Ackman keeps only a small number of positions in his hedge fund. It currently holds stocks in just 10 companies! In fact, more than 62% of Pershing Square's entire $15 billion portfolio consists of just four stocks. Clearly it's worked out for Ackman. Should you copy him and try this approach, too?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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