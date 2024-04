Billionaire Bill Ackman Invests 36% of His Portfolio In This Industry

Investors often like to follow the investment advice of billionaires. The moves of such famous investors as Warren Buffett receive significant press coverage and can sometimes be a helpful source of stock ideas.However, investing is not so simple, and Bill Ackman's top two investments serve as an example. In his fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, Ackman invests 36% of his portfolio in two well-known restaurant stocks. Yet, each has followed its own path and may serve different purposes -- which investors should understand.The top two holdings of Pershing Square are Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), accounting for 18% of the portfolio, and Restaurant Brands International (RBI) (NYSE: QSR), which is about the same percentage.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel