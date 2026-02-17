BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
17.02.2026 11:06:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Is Betting Big on AI -- and He Just Revealed a New $2 Billion Investment
This is, arguably, the most important week of data releases for the entire quarter on Wall Street -- and it has nothing to do with earnings reports.Today, Feb. 17, marks the deadline for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F allows investors to track which stocks the brightest money managers have been buying and selling over the previous quarter. Although this data can be over six weeks old when filed, it still provides invaluable insight into the stocks and trends piquing the interest of Wall Street's most successful investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
