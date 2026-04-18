BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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19.04.2026 01:45:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Is Planning to Invest $10 Billion in New Stocks This Summer. Here's Why He Thinks It's a Great Time to Buy.
Some investors might see the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) sitting at an all-time high and think there's not a lot of value to be found right now. Bill Ackman is looking at it and asking investors to give him $10 billion to deploy in some of the best opportunities he sees.The hedge fund manager is preparing for the initial public offering of a new closed-end fund, Pershing Square U.S. The fund will trade publicly starting this summer after a dual listing with Pershing Square, the fund management company Ackman runs, which currently oversees about $20 billion in assets.Ackman says he plans to deploy the cash raised from the IPO within a matter of weeks, and he thinks right now is quite a good time to invest.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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