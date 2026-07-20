BILL Holdings Aktie

BILL Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

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20.07.2026 13:34:00

Billionaire Bill Ackman Just Bet on a $700 Billion Hyperscaler AI Spending Wave

Hyperscalers are approaching $700 billion in AI spending in 2026, which can continue to increase in the years ahead. While some investors are concerned about how long it will take for these investments to yield profits, Bill Ackman threw his hat into the ring as a tech bull.An X post from the billionaire investor detailed a bullish thesis that assumes token costs will become more affordable. If that happens, it can further justify high capital expenditures and translate into higher profits for tech giants.Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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