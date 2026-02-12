Pershing Square Holdings Aktie

Pershing Square Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12C4S / ISIN: GG00BPFJTF46

12.02.2026 17:22:38

Billionaire Bill Ackman Just Invested 10% of Pershing Square Capital Management's $20 Billion Portfolio in 1 Unstoppable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock

Billionaire Bill Ackman is something of a legend in investing circles. The activist investor heads up Pershing Square Capital Management -- the hedge fund he founded -- with roughly $20 billion in assets under management.His strategy, which involves acquiring sizable positions in just a few stocks and holding them for years, has been remarkably successful. Pershing Square returned 34% in 2025, nearly double the performance of the S&P 500. That's not a one-off. Over the past eight years, Pershing has returned 23% annually, far outpacing the S&P's 14% gains. When Ackman adds a stock to Pershing's portfolio, it tends to attract a lot of attention. This week was no different when he revealed a sizable stake in artificial intelligence (AI) and social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
