Pershing Square Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A12C4S / ISIN: GG00BPFJTF46
|
12.02.2026 17:22:38
Billionaire Bill Ackman Just Invested 10% of Pershing Square Capital Management's $20 Billion Portfolio in 1 Unstoppable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock
Billionaire Bill Ackman is something of a legend in investing circles. The activist investor heads up Pershing Square Capital Management -- the hedge fund he founded -- with roughly $20 billion in assets under management.His strategy, which involves acquiring sizable positions in just a few stocks and holding them for years, has been remarkably successful. Pershing Square returned 34% in 2025, nearly double the performance of the S&P 500. That's not a one-off. Over the past eight years, Pershing has returned 23% annually, far outpacing the S&P's 14% gains. When Ackman adds a stock to Pershing's portfolio, it tends to attract a lot of attention. This week was no different when he revealed a sizable stake in artificial intelligence (AI) and social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pershing Square Holdings
|
12.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: FTSE 100 zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Schwache Performance in London: FTSE 100 am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|FTSE 100-Titel Pershing Square-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Pershing Square-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|FTSE 100-Titel Pershing Square-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Pershing Square-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel: FTSE 100 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.26
|LSE-Handel: FTSE 100 am Nachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26
|FTSE 100-Wert Pershing Square-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Pershing Square von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)