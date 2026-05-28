Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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28.05.2026 16:58:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Just Loaded Up on Microsoft Stock. Should You Follow?
Bill Ackman, who oversees Pershing Square Capital Management, has a strong record of success. So when his firm takes a position in a stock, investors should take notice.One of Pershing Square's biggest buys in this year's first quarter was Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and it loaded up on the stock. In Q1, Pershing purchased over $2 billion worth of Microsoft stock, and it now makes up more than 15% of the fund's total assets. That's a huge move, but should investors follow suit? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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