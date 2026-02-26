BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
26.02.2026 21:45:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Just Loaded Up on This Cheap "Magnificent Seven" Stock
If a fund manager has more than $100 million in assets, they have to file a Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing what their end-of-quarter holdings are. This gives investors the chance to look into what stocks billionaires are investing in, which can be a great place to source ideas. The latest round of 13-Fs just became available, and there were some interesting moves.One billionaire I follow is Bill Ackman, as he has had a successful investing career that makes his activity worth following. During the fourth quarter, he took a massive stake in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Before this quarter, he owned zero shares. Now, he owns 2.67 million -- worth nearly $2 billion. This makes up over 11% of Pershing Square's portfolio, so this is no small position.Why did Ackman buy Meta? I think it's because of its strong track record of success and cheap stock price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!