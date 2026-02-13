BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
13.02.2026 10:20:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Just Sold All His Chipotle Stock To Buy This AI Stock Up 1,660% Since Its IPO
Big-name value investors are few and far between today, but Bill Ackman, founder of hedge fund Pershing Square Holdings (OTC: PSHZF), remains near the top of the list. As such, those who practice the art and science of value investing would do well to pay attention to his big portfolio moves. After all, Ackman tends to take large, concentrated positions, indicating a high level of conviction.At its recent investor presentation, Ackman revealed Pershing had exited its longtime position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), using those proceeds to allocate roughly 10% of its portfolio to this brand-name AI stock.On Wednesday, during Pershing's annual investor presentation, Ackman revealed a roughly $2 billion stake in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), taken last quarter, amounting to nearly 10% of Pershing's Fund.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
