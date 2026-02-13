BILL Holdings Aktie

BILL Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.02.2026 10:20:00

Billionaire Bill Ackman Just Sold All His Chipotle Stock To Buy This AI Stock Up 1,660% Since Its IPO

Big-name value investors are few and far between today, but Bill Ackman, founder of hedge fund Pershing Square Holdings (OTC: PSHZF), remains near the top of the list. As such, those who practice the art and science of value investing would do well to pay attention to his big portfolio moves. After all, Ackman tends to take large, concentrated positions, indicating a high level of conviction.At its recent investor presentation, Ackman revealed Pershing had exited its longtime position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), using those proceeds to allocate roughly 10% of its portfolio to this brand-name AI stock.On Wednesday, during Pershing's annual investor presentation, Ackman revealed a roughly $2 billion stake in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), taken last quarter, amounting to nearly 10% of Pershing's Fund.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten