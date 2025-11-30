:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
30.11.2025 09:25:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman May Be the Next Warren Buffett -- 2 AI Stocks Make Up 39% of His Portfolio (Hint: One Just Partnered With Nvidia)
Warren Buffett assumed control of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. He quickly diversified beyond the core textile business to build a holding company that now owns dozens of subsidiaries. Berkshire shares have returned 20% annually under his leadership.Billionaire Bill Ackman wants to recreate that success with Howard Hughes Holdings. He explained his plan to create a "modern Berkshire Hathaway" at the annual shareholder meeting earlier this year. Whether Ackman realizes that ambitious goal and becomes the next Warren Buffett remains to be seen, but he has a good track record.His hedge fund, Pershing Square, beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 24 points over the last decade. That makes Ackman a good source of inspiration, and as of the third quarter, 39% of his portfolio was split between two artificial intelligence (AI) stocks: 19% in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and 20% in Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!