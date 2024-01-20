|
20.01.2024 20:22:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Owns $1.8 Billion of This AI Stock -- and 38 Wall Street Analysts Recommend Buying It Right Now
It sometimes pays to check out stocks that experts really like. By experts, I'm referring to investors who have achieved tremendous success and analysts who spend most of their time researching stocks.Bill Ackman is a good example of a wildly successful investor. He has amassed a fortune of close to $4 billion, thanks to shrewd moves with his hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management. The multibillionaire investor doesn't like many stocks. And several of them aren't favored by Wall Street. There's at least one notable exception, though. Ackman owns $1.8 billion of this stock -- and 38 Wall Street analysts recommend buying it right now. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!