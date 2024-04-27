|
27.04.2024 13:15:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Owns 8 Stocks -- and This Hypergrowth Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Isn't One of Them
Bill Ackman and his hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital (OTC: PSHZ.F), are notable investors. Thanks to his frequent appearances on popular financial news networks and his coverage in other publications, the billionaire is a well-recognized investor. But some may be surprised to hear that his hedge fund only owns eight stocks -- and only seven companies.Pershing Square Capital's current holdings look like this.Data source: Whale Wisdom. Note: Percentages do not add up to 100% due to rounding.
