BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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21.05.2026 11:06:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Piled Into Amazon and Microsoft and Slashed His Fund's Mammoth Stake in This AI Kingpin by 95%
Though earnings season is the quarterly pinnacle for most investors, the filing of Form 13Fs can be just as telling. This required quarterly filing allows investors to track which stocks Wall Street's savviest money managers have been buying and selling, including Pershing Square's (NYSE: PS) billionaire boss, Bill Ackman.The latest round of 13Fs, detailing first-quarter trading activity, shows that Ackman purchased shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) hand over fist, while at the same time slashing one of his fund's largest positions, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), by 95%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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