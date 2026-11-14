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14.11.2026 15:45:02

Billionaire Bill Ackman Says There’s a Huge Disconnect in Wall Street’s Expectations for Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet

The stock market hasn't been as keen on the hyperscalers in 2026 as it was in years past. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have delivered better returns than the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) year to date thanks to strong relative performances over the past month or so. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) haven't fared nearly as well — they’re down for the year.

But that could be an opportunity for long-term retail investors. Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman believes the market has soured on these four stocks due to a "notable disconnect" between market expectations and the businesses' fundamentals. That's reflected in growing skepticism among analysts that the massive amounts these companies are spending on new data centers will yield meaningful returns on investment.

But the actual financial results and management's commentary should give investors confidence that the future may be brighter for these hyperscalers than the average analyst expects.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 8 630,00 1,89% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 268,10 -0,80% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 265,05 -0,79% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Amazon 241,70 -0,08% Amazon
BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs 49,50 1,02% BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 581,90 3,38% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 29 060,00 0,41% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 475,30 0,57% Microsoft Corp.

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