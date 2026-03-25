BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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25.03.2026 19:01:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Sold a Long-Time Holding to Make Room for These 2 New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Bill Ackman's investment strategy is relatively simple. Buy stocks of well-run companies with good earnings growth potential at prices below their estimated intrinsic value. Then wait for the market to realize it's been undervaluing the business. That's the same strategy followed by many successful investors, including Warren Buffett, and it typically involves holding stocks for long periods.But occasionally an investment runs its course. The market catches up to a business's continued success, and eventually it starts to overvalue the stock. That can cause expected future returns from the holding to drop while other opportunities arise. So, Ackman occasionally sells one stock in favor of better opportunities elsewhere. He recently sold off the remaining stake in a stock his hedge fund, Pershing Square, held for over seven years after adding to two artificial intelligence (AI) stocks he believes are undervalued.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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