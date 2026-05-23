BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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23.05.2026 08:43:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Sold Alphabet and Bought the Dip in This Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Instead
The first-quarter Form 13F that Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management filed recently revealed a notable portfolio shift that has attracted some attention from retail and institutional investors alike. The billionaire activist investor sold nearly all of his fund's $1.9 billion or so stake in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and redirected the proceeds into a new position in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).This move reflected Ackman's investment philosophy -- patient ownership of high-quality compounders bought at reasonable prices, followed by decisive profit-taking when better risk-reward setups form elsewhere.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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